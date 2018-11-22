Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh back from their Bengaluru reception, spotted at airport

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a Bengaluru reception for Deepika's family and friends on November 21

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone flew to Bengaluru on November 20 for their grand wedding reception held on November 21, Wednesday. Now, a day after meeting and greeting family and friends, the duo is coming back to the bay.

While on their way to home, Mumbai, the duo was spotted at the Bangaluru airport, holding hands and walking together, giving us all some major couple goals. Take a look!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted twinning in pastel colours at the Bengaluru airport/all pictures: Yogen Shah

While Deepika Padukone was making her way to the airport, Ranveer Singh gets all protective for his newly married wife. Madly in love, Ranveer Singh couldn't take his hands off his lady.

Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani spotted at the Bengaluru airport

After a lavish and wedding straight out of a fairy tale on November 14 and 15 in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to India on November 18. The newly married couple was welcomed at the airport amidst huge fanfare. From the airport, the couple headed straight to Ranveer Singh's Bandra residence for the 'Graha Pravesh' ritual.

After reaching Bengaluru, the Bajirao Mastani couple greeted their fans standing outside their house. The reception will be held at The Leela Palace, which is of Deepika's choice. According to a Filmfare report, the food served to the guests will mostly be South Indian, for which Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone went to the venue a couple of times for tastings.

