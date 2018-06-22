Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to get married on this date?

It is said that it will be a destination wedding, but there will be one function in Bengaluru, Dippy's hometown

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The latest news on the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding front is that a date has been fixed. Rumour is that the Padmaavat stars will get hitched on November 10. It is also said that it will be a destination wedding, but there will be one function in Bengaluru, Dippy's hometown.

Ranveer has apparently purchased two floors of the building he currently occupies with his parents in Khar. It turns out that the floors are being revamped. Dropping by frequently to oversee the work is a certain Deepika. Though their wedding rumours are gaining credence, the two prefer to be mum.

A few months ago, a report by a Mumbai-based daily stated that the couple is planning an international destination wedding. Both families of the actors are completely engrossed in the wedding's preparations, in Bangalore and Mumbai. The report also suggested that they have hired a wedding planner, who is scouting an international location for the wedding. No location has been zeroed in yet. The source close to the development told the publication, "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan."

True or not, time will tell.

