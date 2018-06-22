Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas; Are things getting official?

It is said that Priyanka Chopra will throw a housewarming bash to show off her new purchase - a bungalow at Versova

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

While rumours were flying thick and fast that Priyanka Chopra will be in Mumbai soon with rumoured beau, Nick Jonas, the couple actually arrived in the city, Friday early morning. Priyanka is apparently keen the American singer meet her family and friends.

It is also said that she will throw a housewarming bash to show off her new purchase - a bungalow at Versova. Looks like things are getting official.

This time round PC did not step out to pose for photographs. The duo were whisked away in a car with tinted glasses and were later spotted outside her home in Juhu. We managed to grab few clicks! Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra was clicked while she was in her car with Nick Jonas:

We wonder why PC decided to play hide-n-seek, since it's all out in the media already.

For those who are unaware, Priyanka met Nick in 2017 at the MET Gala event and ever since talks about their closeness have started emerging. In the past, Nick has been linked with lingerie model Georgia Fowler, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus. Now, PeeCee is his closest pal.

