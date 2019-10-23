Deepika Padukone becomes 'Ranveer Singh's favourite candy' for a meme
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been in limelight for their eccentric fashion choices and this isn't the first meme the 'Om Shanti Om' actor shared on social media
Be it showing love, cracking a joke or sharing memes, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is totally up for it! And this time her Instagram story is proof! Deepika's pink tulle dress which she wore to the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, was turned into a meme featuring Ranveer Singh. The two have been in limelight for their eccentric fashion choices and this isn't the first meme the 'Om Shanti Om' actor shared on social media.
Earlier last month, Deepika turned her hubby into a trashcan when she posted a "relatable" meme on Instagram. In the shared meme, a couple can be seen eating together and the boy says, "I'm done". The girl, who has a tensed look on her face, says, "I can't finish the rest". She then pours the food in her boyfriend's mouth and says, "Open wide, trashcan".
Ranveer who is most of the times amongst the first to comment on his wife's posts, wrote, "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC". The power couple tied the nuptial knot last year at a luxurious villa in Lake Como in Italy. On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' She is also a co-producer of the film.
Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone solemnized their six-year-old relationship by walking down the aisle on November 14, 2018, in Italy's exotic location - Lake Como. Their wedding was a four-day revelry with extra-tight security at the venue and some interesting events like no gifts-instead donate to charity, wedding insurance, and no mobile phone policy. The reason why we didn't see social media bombarded with clips and pictures from their wedding ceremonies. (All photos: mid-day archives and Deepika and Ranveer's official Instagram account)
While reports had earlier suggested that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Villa del Balbianello, it later came to light that the venue of the band, baaja, baaraat was, in fact, the Casta Diva Resort and Spa that is located on the east side of Lake Como in Blevio village.
A source close to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had earlier revealed interesting tidbits about the engagement ceremony. "The evening had two functions lined up — an engagement ceremony and a sit-down dinner. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Casta Diva, which was all lit up. Both flaunted western outfits – while Deepika wore a white dress, Ranveer sported a black creation. They exchanged rings in the presence of about 45 people, including their families and entourage. The ceremony was followed by a formal dinner where the couple thanked everyone for being part of their special occasion. The guests were categorically requested not to share any pictures from the function," asserted the source.
A grand reception took places after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to the bay on November 28 at Grand Hyatt hotel, which saw a sky of stars shining on the red carpet. Prior to this, they hosted a reception party at Deepika's hometown in Bengaluru on November 21.
Keen that the auspicious occasion, that is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding serve a higher cause, the duo requested guests to not give them any gifts. Instead, they offered them the opportunity to make donations to Padukone's non-profit organisation — The Live Love Laugh Foundation — that spreads awareness about mental health.
A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple had told mid-day the reason why they chose Lake Como as their wedding destination. "Since they are both from non-filmy families, they wanted a quiet wedding away from the prying eyes of the world. The Mumbai and Bengaluru receptions though will be a snazzy affair. Also, they've requested that donations be made to Deepika's foundation that actively works towards creating awareness and removing the stigma around depression. Both Ranveer and Deepika are deeply committed to the cause and want to involve all their guests in the good deed," revealed the source.
With a day before Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's big, fat wedding, social media pages were flooded with fans sharing pictures of the venue. The source added that the villa was closed for the public starting from Monday, November 13. The families were staying at a hotel 10 minutes from the venue because the venue itself didn't have a boarding facility.
Before tying the knot, when asked about the status of his relationship with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh had once said that he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with her, and is "blessed" to have her in his life. "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't," said the Bajirao Mastani actor.
Ranveer Singh had also quipped, "She says, 'You're just a ham'," adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste". He acknowledged that his Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed" to have her in his life.
The buzz of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married began after they rang in the New Years, 2018, with their respective parents in the Maldives, and the presence of their peers blew a spark of their engagement there. What added fuel to fire was Ranveer Singh's maternal grandmother's wish of meeting the dimpled-beauty. In January 2018, a report claimed that Ranveer drove with Deepika to his late grandma's residence in Bandra. The report further suggested that post spending some quality time there, Ranveer and Deepika headed to the former's residence to spend some time alone. Back then, their meeting had strongly indicated marriage being on cards!
In one of the talk-shows hosted by Neha Dhupia, BFFs with Vogue, Dhupia had interrogated Deepika Padukone about her engagement in the Maldives and the actress denied. "I was not engaged," she said. Prodding further Neha asked her to show her ring finger to check if there was a tan on it. And the tan was indeed evident! Further indicating that she was sporting a ring during her vacation in the Maldives, where they were rumoured to exchange rings. Deepika was with her sister Anisha Padukone on the show and the latter in jest said, "She has been engaged successively for the last four years."
In 2017, in a media interaction when the dimpled-beauty was asked about her engagement with beau, she had said, "There's no such plan ANYTIME soon. I'm not pregnant, I'm not having a baby, I'm not engaged and I'm not married. And I'm not even planning to get married anytime soon."
In November 2017, a clip went viral where Deepika Padukone as the first guest on Shah Rukh Khan's talk show, 'Baatein with Baadshah' was seen watching Ranveer's message for her. Dressed in a shiny silver jacket and blue shades, Ranveer was seen dancing hilariously on the Kumar Sanu hit song 'Ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga' from the film 1942 - A Love Story, picturised on Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor. Ranveer ended the message saying, "Mandir mein ho ek jalta diya, Diya, yaani ke Deepika, yaani ke aap. Aapke baare mein kya kahun? Jis tareeke se aap, apne karoron chahne waalon ke dilon me ujaala ban ke aayi, meri zindagi mein ujala ban ke aayi. Mai upar wale se yahi dua karunga ki aapki bhi zindagi me ujala barkaraar rahe, humesha humesha ke liye. There's nobody like you! God bless you and love you a lot."
Ranveer Singh had even confessed that Deepika Padukone is a 'really good kisser'. Ranveer, who was a guest on Neha Dhupia's podcast, made a candid confession that he considers Deepika a fab kisser. He said, "I think Deepika is the best kisser. Have you seen that song, Ang Laga De from Ram Leela?" Their smouldering chemistry on screen was indeed unmissable in Ram-Leela.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are one of tinsel town's hottest couples. Ranveer apparently calls Deepika 'Booboo', while Dippy calls him 'Clown'. Those are some romantic nicknames, aren't they?
Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash those rumours. And they are a married couple now!
