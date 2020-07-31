Deepika Padukone celebrates 'Meera' as Love Aaj Kal clocks 11 years

Deepika Padukone as Meera won our hearts with her remarkable performance in Love Aaj Kal. The actress played the role of Meera Pandit, the girl who celebrates modernity, but yet is deeply rooted to her culture. As the movie clocks 11 years, Deepika changed her profile picture and Instagram handle to celebrate Meera.

As Meera, Deepika was absolutely endearing. She played a regular girl who goes through the various phases of life. Back then, Love aaj Kal was the kind of movie that showed a free-spirited, independent girl who is career-oriented and follows her heart. To mark the movie's 11th anniversary, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a BTS photo of her with Imtiaz Ali, the director of Love Aaj Kal, and captioned it as, "The eyes say it all..."

Deepika Padukone brought out emotional vulnerability and at the same time practicality through her portrayal of Meera with the utmost ease.

Meera remains one of Deepika's strongest and most memorable characters. It was a straight-from-the-heart performance, a character that inspired us and continues to do so.

