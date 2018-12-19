Deepika Padukone celebrates Three years of Bajirao Mastani

bollywood

Remembering the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone is getting nostalgic about her role as Mastani in the 2015 film

Deepika Padukone. Pic: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Remembering the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone is getting nostalgic about her role as Mastani in the 2015 film. Bollywood's leading lady personified beauty, grace, and strength as she essayed the role of Mastani. As the film clocks three years today, the 32-year-old actor took to social media to give a shoutout to one of her strongest characters till date.

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika wrote, "Celebrating her grace, strength & courage... #3YearsOfMastani" and also posted the character¿s photo alongside.

From learning sword fighting as a warrior to practising Kathak, Deepika left no stone unturned to excel at her role.

Over the years, Deepika has delivered strong performances with characters like Veronica in Cocktail where she was a fierce and independent girl, a doting daughter and self-independent working woman in Piku, dedicated and sincere Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, courageous and decisive as Leela in Ram Leela and symbol of strength and courage as Rani Padmaavati in Padmaavat.

On the work front, the newly-wed will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial. She will also play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will also mark her debut as a producer.

