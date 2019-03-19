Deepika Padukone checks all ticks in list over a week

bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's Leading Lady Deepika Padukone has had an eventful last week as the actress unveiled her prestigious Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds and graced the Vogue International cover as the Global Talent.

Both the events are key and one of the major highlights in the life of the actress. She has been an active voice in creating awareness about mental health has dedicated the Statue to her initiative, hence it is named as Statue of Purpose. When Deepika Padukone went Live from London as she unveiled the statue and gave the first ever look of it sending the fans in a tizzy.

Deepika Padukone dedicated her statue to her foundation and believes as she stands for her foundation, her statue too will communicate the same.

The Vogue International cover for the month of April celebrates the global talent with 14 superstars from the 14 countries and Deepika Padukone graced the cover along with Scarlett Johansson the biggest star from U.S. and Bae Doona the biggest star from South Korea

After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead. Achieving one feat after another, Deepika Padukone is the indisputable queen of box office with numerous films of 100 crore club as well as 200 crore club.

The most beautiful woman, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

