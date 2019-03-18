Ranveer Singh gifted Deepika Padukone these slippers and the internet can't handle the cuteness

bollywood

India's favourite couple can't help but be cute. This is how Deepika Padukone reacted when hubby Ranveer gifted her these slippers

The 'poop' slippers; Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Guess what Ranveer Singh just gifted wifey Deepika Padukone? A pair of poop emoji slippers! While one might think that that's not the kind of gift Deepika might have had in mind, one couldn't be more wrong. Deepika positively loved the gift and her reaction will make you smile for sure.

The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to share a story of the newly gotten slippers.

It's clear that DP has loved the slippers and can't thank husband Ranveer enough for them. She even went on to write 'husband knows me best!' along with the hashtag #bestgiftever. Honestly, we love the slippers too, and don't they look absolutely comfy and snug?

The Instagram story shows Deepika dancing along in her quirky slippers and we're sure the sight of her so excited must have been a delight to watch for Ranveer. Goes to show how DeepVeer may be celebrities, but they're also just another normal couple who are very much in love.

In recent news, Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in London. Ranveer Singh along with Deepika's parents, as well as her in-laws, attended the statue launch event.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for her next film, Chhapaak, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in '83, a film that tells the incredible story of India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory.

