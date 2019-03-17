Here's how Ranveer Singh reacted to wife Deepika Padukone's wax statue

bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone with the actress' wax statue in London

After the unveiling of actress Deepika Padukone's wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in London, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh took to social media to express love for his wife over her new achievement. Ranveer on Friday posted several photographs of himself with Deepika's wax statue. But it was his caption which stole all the limelight.

Along with the photographs, Ranveer, a proud husband wrote: "DP 2.0! Original toh...mere paas hai (I have the original Deepika)! two much to handle."

To that, Deepika jokingly said: "Now you know where to go when you miss me too much."

Check out some pictures that Ranveer Singh posted on his Instagram account:



Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone's wax statue (Pic/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's parents, as well as her in-laws, attended the statue launch



Deepika Padukone's wax statue launch (Pic/Instagram)



On getting the wax statue, Deepika earlier said, "After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought 'What is the purpose of this, why are we doing this, or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for, what is it that I would like to leave behind', and the cause of mental health is very close to my heart, it is something that I am extremely passionate about. I said that's it, I would like for my fans when they see my figure I hope it reminds them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and de-stigmatising mental illness. I hope that it gives people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope. I hope that message comes through."

