Deepika Padukone clocks in 30 million followers on Instagram

After actress Priyanka Chopra, newlywed actress Deepika Padukone has garnered over 30 million followers on Instagram

After actress Priyanka Chopra, newlywed actress Deepika Padukone has garnered over 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating the same and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen having fun while doing a moonwalk dance.

"Moonwalking into 30 million...Thank You for the love," she captioned the video.

It seems 2018 is ending on a good note for Deepika as in November she got married to her long time boyfriend and actor Ranveer Singh in Italy. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. After that, she featured in films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

She also appeared in Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring alongside Vin Diesel.

