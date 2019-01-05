Deepika Padukone has a surprise in store on her 33rd birthday

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has decided to treat them with a surprise on her birthday

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone turns 33 today. The actor has something exciting lined up on her big day. Yesterday, she teased fans by sharing the news on Instagram. She told them to watch out for a big announcement from her. It seems the actor has decided to treat them with a surprise on her birthday.

Husband Ranveer Singh will also make it special for her as it is Dippy's first birthday after marriage. Last year, she had celebrated it in Sri Lanka with Ranveer. Buzz is that the two are currently in the island nation as well. It is said to be Dippy's favourite getaway.

In a recent interview with mid-day, Ranveer Singh spoke about his wedding with Deepika Padukone and career high with Simmba. The actor said, "I couldn't have asked for more. I am the happiest I have ever been. Everything that has happened this year is beyond my imagination. Accolades and acclaim for Padmaavat were unprecedented. I couldn't have dreamed the bliss life handed out to me. My marriage — Deepika gave me a dream wedding and an even better marriage. She had a vision for everything and worked meticulously on every detail. She gave me a memorable wedding that will be in my heart forever. I feel safe, secure and loved. Something has changed inside me; I am living the dream."

