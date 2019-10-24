Deepika Padukone has a unique surprise for all her fans this Diwali

In this festive season, Bollywood's leading actress Deepika Padukone has got something special for all her fans. Recently, she took to her social media and announced that she will be coming up with a festive collection on her Closet. And now, in a series of three videos, she gives you all the instructions on how to own her accessories from her closet:

Deepika Padukone has added the festive vibes to her Closet with the latest collection on her website. The Closet contains accessories and clothes from her personal collection handpicked by Deepika herself.

On the day, the Closet was launched; it was sold out in a record of two hours. The collections from the Closet are supporting The Live Love Laugh Foundation that aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression. The clothes will be on sale and the money raised by the same will be used for the good cause.

The actress is delighted and deliriously happy with the response she got on her Closet initiative and also she thanked each and everyone for the same.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83, where she will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. She's also co-producing the films that are slated to release on January 10 and April 10, 2020, respectively.

Visit DeepikaPadukone.com/closet to shop and support the cause.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates