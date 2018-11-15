Deepika Padukone has never been this happier, says actor's cousin on her wedding

bollywood

Deepika Padukone's cousin Amit Padukone took to Twitter to announce Deepika's feelings while she got married to her long time beau Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot in traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 and will be re-marrying again on November 15 in Sindhi customs. After dating each other for six years, the couple has solemnized their relationship. Due to extra-tight security, none of the photos or details from their wedding has come out, including their wedding pictures.

According to our exclusive sources, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will release their wedding picture after 6 pm on Thursday. However, some tidbits from the wedding venue have kept surfacing, courtesy, family's social media posts. Deepika's cousin Amit Padukone took to his Twitter account to congratulate her, and also welcomed Ranveer Singh to the family. This is what he wrote, "Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi [sic ]." This tweet was supported with gifs from their maiden film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

After the four-day revelry in Italy's Lake Como, the couple will have a wedding reception on November 21 at Deepika's hometown, Bengaluru. Post which, Ranveer and Deepika will host a grand reception in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the whole of Bollywood fraternity and friends.

The duo fell in love with each other Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. That was their first film together and ever since they have been inseparable.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Ranveer is prepping up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, 83, and Takht.

