Deepika Padukone is grateful as she amasses a staggering 50 million followers on Instagram

Apart from breaking records and receiving numerous awards for her talent, Deepika Padukone has added a new feather in her hat. The actress crosses the 50 million milestone on Instagram. She has a devoted following on social media, and legion of fans across the globe.

Padukone is one of those stars who celebrates her success with her fans and always tries to communicate with them. Fans have always showered love and keeping up with their love and adulation, various fans have created special videos and collages of the actress and the hard work they have put in is commendable.

Taking the moment, the actress feels blessed and expressed gratitude towards all the love she received from her fans. She is very grateful for all this love and is thanking all her fan clubs on social media.

The Piku star has amassed a captive social media following who puts this platform to good use. Be it speaking about the importance of mental health or her sartorial choices, her fans listen to her and believe in her.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial. Had the lockdown not happened, the actress would be in Sri Lanka shooting for the same. She also has 83 with Ranveer Singh coming up soon!

