Deepika Padukone loves raw mangoes and her latest Instagram post is proof

It seems our Bollywood divas are huge mango lovers. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, actress Deepika Padukone has now taken to social media to express her love for raw mangoes.

Sharing a picture of mouth-watering raw mango slices with lots of chilli powder sprinkled on it, Deepika wrote: "You're simply the best, better than all the rest... Better than anyone, anyone I ever met."

Reacting to her mango-licious post, a user commented: "Raw mangoes are the best." Another one wrote: "It looks so yumm." Have a look right here:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband, Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83. She is also part of Shakun Batra's next.

