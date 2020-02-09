Deepika Padukone: Making Mahabharat will take five times longer than regular film

Well ahead of the release of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone had announced her next production, Mahabharat, in collaboration with producer Madhu Mantena. Stepping into the shoes of Draupadi, the actor was keen to provide a fresh perspective to the mythological tale. Almost four months later, there has been no development on the front.

"I am not someone who believes in making an announcement to create buzz," cuts in Padukone, stating that she took on the project "after a lot of thought. I was busy with Chhapaak promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss [this film]. We have yet to ascertain the cast and crew."

The allure of the narrative cannot be denied—the actor had described the opportunity to tell the much-revered story, through the perspective of Draupadi, as one "of a lifetime". In choosing to back the epic for her second production, Padukone understands that she has taken on a mammoth responsibility. However, she is far from daunted by the multi-part film. "Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute . I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project," she says of the Diwali 2021 release.

