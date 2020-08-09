Deepika Padukone marks 7 years of Chennai Express; shares throwback BTS images

Remember the time when Chennai Express released and the character of Meenamma had ruled our minds, especially for the quirk and fun that Meenamma brought to the screens? The film was a huge hit, commercially and everyone could not stop raving about Deepika's character and her brilliant performance.

Deepika Padukone had played the character of Meenamma who was the daughter of a don and with all of that heavy south accent the name had, we are sure you pronounced it right in your head. It was one of the most difficult roles that Deepika had to essay and she did a phenomenal job with the same. The connection the character had made with the audience is so strong that even today, whenever we think about her there is always nothing but a good smile and the most memorable scene of the movie, is the one when Meenamma kicked Shahrukh Khan out of the bed.

Making 7 years since its release, sharing some fun BTS images from the shoot, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and posted, “Unforgettable! #7YearsOfChennaiExpress #Meenamma @itsrohitshetty @iamsrk @redchilliesent @utvfilms (sic)".

