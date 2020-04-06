Deepika Padukone on her next: Every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone spilled some beans on what her next film with Shakun Batra is around and telling us more, she unveils how the narrative of the film is about people and relationships - an aspect that's closer to her heart. The actress also mentioned the similarities between her director and her, their alike film choices and much more. Giving us more insight, Deepika spoke about how she is looking forward to working with Shakun who helmed Kapoor & Sons - a movie that she absolutely loved, which happened to be built around a similar narrative of relationships and people.

Deepika along with the entire team was all set to begin their shoot schedule in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing situation that called for a nationwide lockdown, the process of bringing it all together has come to a halt until normalcy prevails. After the pandemic lockdown, Shakun's film is what she will immediately start with and even we cannot wait.

Talking about the same, the actress tells us how she relates to the director and what makes her look forward to getting onto the sets.

"I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are totally the kind of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships. The idea is simple but it's really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it's exactly that. I mean yes of-course there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it", shares Deepika on her experience with Shakun Batra and his taste in cinema which excites her to get on the sets for his next that she is a part of.

Joining Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled will be Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday giving us a never-seen trio on-screen and we are all excited for the magic to unfold on the big screen. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

