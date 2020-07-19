Deepika Padukone, Prabhas to star in sci-fi film together

One of the biggest announcements in recent times, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film. This is going to be 21st film of Prabhas, who rose to global fame with the Baahubali series.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement and shared a video welcoming Deepika. "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas," read the tweet.

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Nag Ashwin shared: "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

Deepika took to Instagram to share the announcement:

Mr C. Aswini Dutt, Producer and Founder of Vyjayanthi Movies said, "This film is a golden opportunity for us to cement our place in the annals of Indian Cinema history. It is also an incredible opportunity to enthral the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents".

Co-Producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt shared, "We are beyond thrilled to celebrate our memorable 50-year journey in Indian Cinema with such great, exciting news! And what better way to mark our golden jubilee than welcoming the marvellous Deepika Padukone on board, to create some extraordinary magic on screen with Prabhas, in a Nag Ashwin film".

The film belongs to the science-fiction genre and is expected to be one of the most exciting films in production.

Vyjayanthi Movies founded by Ace producer C. Aswini Dutt is a renowned name in the Telugu states. The production house has garnered a lot of appreciation and reputation for their larger than life spectacles and has always mounted movies on a vast canvas.

Fans of Prabhas and Deepika are thrilled with the announcement. One wrote: "Super duper excited for Deepika, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin to come together and make a masterpiece. The team looks extraordinary already, hope the film is just as good too. All the best Red heart #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas."

Another wrote: "Lovely announcement. We are excited to watch Prabhas and Deepika."

