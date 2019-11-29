Deepika Padukone raises concern for the paparazzi at the airport, wins hearts

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport when the cameramen were standing outside and waiting for the actress' arrival. Dressed elegantly and with minimal makeup, the actress was looking radiant as always. As soon as she stepped out, she flashed her winning smile and charmed one and all.

However, there's a lot more to the story, before sitting in her car, she asked everyone, "Don't you all get tired?" This concern is likely to win her a lot of hearts and applause. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share the video.

Have a look right here:

Some of the comments read- Deepika is the queen of Bollywood, Deepika is so sweet, Prettiest, She is a good heart woman indeed, Queen of Hearts Deepika Padukone.

2020 is going to be a busy year for the actress as she has one film coming up after another. January 10, 2020 will see the release of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. She also has a film on the iconic character of The Mahabharata, Draupadi coming up.

This magnum opus will be made in multiple parts where the first part will release on Diwali 2021. She has also come on board for Karan Johar's next production, directed by Shakun Batra, which Padukone will co-produce too. This is expected to be a dark, edgy romantic thriller. And lastly, she and Ranbir Kapoor will reunite for Luv Ranjan's romcom, which is yet to be titled.

