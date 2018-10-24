Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to have two weddings, a sangeet and a party in Lake Como, Italy

bollywood

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to kick off revelry with sangeet in Lake Como; shaadis according to North Indian and South Indian customs scheduled for November 14 and 15

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The countdown to the wedding of the year has begun after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they will be tying the knot on November 14 and 15. mid-day has now learnt that the revelry will be a four-day affair in Lake Como in Italy, starting with the sangeet on November 13. It has also been heard that the power couple will have two wedding ceremonies, as per North Indian and South Indian customs respectively.

A source close to the actors says, "Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj)."

As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. With barely three weeks to go for the big day, the guest list has been drawn up. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry.

The source adds, "Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15."

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay. "The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends."

