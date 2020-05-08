Search

Deepika Padukone remembers Piku co-star Irrfan on film's 5th anniversary

Published: May 08, 2020, 17:06 IST | IANS | Mumbai

On the fifth anniversary of the film Piku, Deepika Padukone remembered her late co-star in the film, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29

Image sourced from Deepika Padukone's Instagram account
Image sourced from Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

On the fifth anniversary of the film Piku, Deepika Padukone remembered her late co-star in the film, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29. "Piku" released on May 8, 2015, and on Friday Deepika shared a message on Facebook along with a still from the film's shoot. Tagging the film's writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar, the actress shared the lyrics of the song "Lamhe guzar gaye" from "Piku".

At the end of the message, she wrote: "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor #ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¤° à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤°à¤¹ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤­à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤§à¥à¤ª à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤­à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¾ à¤²à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤«à¤¼à¤¾à¤¸à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤® à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¤° à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¢à¥à¤à¤§à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¬à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥ -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...ð #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 8, 2020 at 1:45am PDT

Her reference was to the characters in the film. While Irrfan was Rana, Deepika played Piku, and Amitabh Bachchan had essayed Bhaskor in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life romantic comedy. "Piku" was a box-office success, and the film won three National Awards -- for Bachchan as Best Actor, and Juhi Chaturvedi for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK