Deepika Padukone shuts detractors questioning her citizenship; casts vote

bollywood

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself, where she displays the voting ink marked on her finger

Deepika Padukone shared this picture on her Instagram account.

There were multiple reports doing the rounds questioning Deepika Padukone's citizenship and assumed inability to cast her vote. The Padmaavat actress has shut down the detractors by exercising her right to vote this Lok Sabha election.

The actress took to her Instagram and expressed, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from.So for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be! Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote", putting all circulations to rest [sic]"

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone and was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. The actress grew up in Bengaluru before joining the cinema industry and holds an Indian passport.

With the reports flooding the internet, doubting her claimed rights, the actress has definitely set an example for all Indians to come out and vote while there may he hindrances to the right route.

Her last outing, Padmaavat did a tremendous business at the Box Office. The film, which was spearheaded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali had Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in titular roles.

Currently, the actress is shooting for Chhapaak - a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which also marks her first production venture with this. She will be seen essaying the role of the acid attack victim and pictures of the same from their New Delhi schedule already made their way to social media.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs cast their vote

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates