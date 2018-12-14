Deepika Padukone: Simmba will be blockbuster

bollywood

Deepika Padukone who just got married to long time boyfriend actor Ranveer Singh has said her husband's forthcoming film Simmba will be a blockbuster

Actress Deepika Padukone, who just got married to long time boyfriend actor Ranveer Singh has said her husband's forthcoming film Simmba will be a blockbuster. "I think it has success written all over it. So, I think we are just focused on his film's release and then, we will figure out honeymoon and birthday all after that," said Deepika at the Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 on Thursday.

At the trailer launch of Simmba, Ranveer had mentioned that he made Deepika watch few rushes of the film and she had complimented him saying "Hot lag raha hai". On Thursday, reiterating that, Deepika said: "Yes I did when I watched the trailer. Of course, I loved it."

"It's a signature Rohit Shetty film and I have had the pleasure of working with him (in "Chennai Express") in creating one of my most memorable characters. But having said that, Simmba is on its way to becoming a blockbuster."

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. It scheduled for December 28 release

