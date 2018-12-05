Deepika Padukone sums up her relationship with husband Ranveer Singh in the cutest way possible

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, in an interview to a lifestyle magazine, spoke about why she chose to marry Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Referring to actor-husband Ranveer Singh as her "best friend", Deepika Padukone, in an interview to a lifestyle magazine, spoke about why she chose to marry him.

"I didn't want to have a live-in relationship to figure out if I wanted to marry someone or not. [I'm expecting] everything that comes with being a newly-wed: sharing space, or the bills, whatever it takes for two people to live a life together. He's my best friend, playmate, companion and confidante. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be," she said in the interview.

Deepika is one of the few people in the world that gets to see Ranveer without the cameras, the hyperbole and the flamboyance. What is he like?

"He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That's not to say that his irrepressible energy isn't him, it's very him. He's a real people's person, but there's a quiet side to him too," Deepika said, according to excerpts shared with IANS.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy on November 14 and 15.

