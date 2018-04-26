Deepika Padukone wins hearts by gesturing a 'namaste' at TIME 100 gala red carpet

Deepika Padukone at the Time 100 gala in New York struck a namaste pose on the red carpet and said it was important to fight for pay parity



Deepika Padukone chose nemesis Sonam Kapoor's go-to designer Anamika Khanna's creation for the Time 100 gala in New York. She was honoured for making it to the 100 Most Influential People list of the mag. The floral embroderied saree-style drape had the pallu double up as the train.

It worked well for her but she stuck to her favourite middle-parted slicked-down ponytail look with diamond and emerald earrings from Farah Khan Ali's collection. Dippy struck a namaste pose on the red carpet and said it was important to fight for pay parity.

Deepika Padukone, at the TIME 100 gala, spoke to Time magazine about the need for confidence among women to ask for better pay. "You can feel a sense of - am I stepping over the line, do I deserve it? But if you believe you deserve it, then you do," said Deepika, the only Indian to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

"For years, we've been made to feel we should be okay with settling for less, with sometimes a promise of getting something more later on. But I think you should get what you think you deserve. It's okay to fight for it, and it's okay to feel uncomfortable initially, because that's just the way we've been made to feel for so long," she added.

