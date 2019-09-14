Deepika Padukone wraps up '83 shoot

On September 12, Deepika Padukone wrapped up the shoot of '83 at a suburban studio. She plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi, in the sports drama, which sees hubby Ranveer Singh play the cricketer. After a long schedule in the UK, Kabir Khan's directorial venture is now shooting the indoor sequences in specially erected sets in Mumbai. Sources say whatever the makers could not replicate in London due to the changes in the Queen's City, they are recreating in Mumbai to match the London of the early '80s.

Khan has shot the entire final match sequences mostly inside the Lord's cricket grounds, which involved complex procedures of obtaining permissions to film sequences in restricted parts of the stadium, including the historic Long Room. A lot of shooting was also done during the recent 2019 Cricket World Cup matches at the Lord's.

This is '83's final schedule after the one in the UK. The Mumbai shoot is expected to go on till early October. The cricketing portions were completed in London. This is the final schedule with the actors.

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi. '83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

