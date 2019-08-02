Deepika Padukone's BFF reveals the actress's most prized possession

bollywood

Ahead of Friendship Day, Deepika Padukone's best friend, Sneha Ramchander, penned a sweet, heartfelt note for the actress. In the note, Sneha has written how DP collects miniature shampoo bottles from hotels for her.

Deepika Padukone posing for shutterbugs at the Met Gala. Pic/Deepika's Instagram account

Friendship Day is fast approaching and now is the time to convey your love and affection for your friends. In the same spirit, one of Deepika Padukone's close friends has penned a lovely note for the actress. The note, which can be found on Deepika's official website, is written from the heart and will surely make you smile.

DP's friend, Sneha Ramchander, has written how Deepika's most prized possession is... wait for it... a label-maker! She further talks about how if given the chance, Deepika will reorganise your home for you with it. How quirky and adorable is that! Sneha also writes how Deepika makes sure to collect miniature shampoo bottles from hotels she visits because she knows her friend loves them.

Check out the sweet note for yourself!

Doesn't this make you relate with the Padmaavat actress? We all love collecting miniature shampoo and body lotion bottles from hotels, right? This note makes us believe that Deepika Padukone is a caring and loving friend indeed.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, and the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will play Malti, while the film also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. Vikrant Massey's character is modelled on Agarwal's partner Alok Dixit who is the founder of Stop Acid Attacks campaign.

Gulzar told mid-day in an interview, "Vikrant is more external and expressive. In comparison, Deepika's process is far more internalised. With Vikrant, I can hear and see [his emotions] and with Deepika, I can feel them. We will not have too many readings because we want to keep a certain level of spontaneity on the floor."

"First, I read individually with each character, then I start pairing them as their combination would appear in the movie. Two to three weeks before the shoot, I will have a cast and crew reading where the entire film will be read. This will also include the technicians so that everybody can hear and see the movie before we roll," added Gulzar, who has co-written the script with Atika Chohan.

Director Meghna Gulzar shared on social media after Chhapaak wrapped, "A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for Chhapaak, because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika's character will stay with her for life. There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti's presence on-screen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti." Chhapaak hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

