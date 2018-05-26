Deepika Padukone's new obsession is running

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has accepted a fitness challenge by Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu, and says her new obsession is running

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has accepted a fitness challenge by Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu, and says her new obsession is running. Deepika on Friday took to Twitter and shared a video of her running in her gym gear. "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession. Running! Thank You P.V. Sindhu! Challenge accepted," Deepika tweeted.

The actress later challenged sportsman Mithali Raj, Rani Rampal and Aditi Ashok. The #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a challenge first started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who has appealed to people to get fitter.

To keep the fitness campaign going, the Olympian shooter and politician challenged Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to post their respective fitness mantras on the social media. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was challenged by Kohli, said he will post a personal fitness video soon. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too has accepted the challenge.

