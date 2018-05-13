Deepika Padukone's outfit similar to Morticia Addams' from the Addams family

After a pop of the pink, Deepika Padukone is seen in an all-black outfit designed by Marcel Von Berlin



Deepika Padukone and Morticia Addams

After a pop of the pink, Deepika Padukone is seen in an all-black outfit designed by Marcel Von Berlin. The deep neck, figure-hugging black dress has an uncanny and eerie resemblance to Morticia Addams' outfit from the Addams family. Who do you think wore it better?

