Deepika Padukone's Padmavat look in high demand this wedding season

Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs looking regal as Rani Padmavati in her last magnum opus outing Padmaavat. The actress' distinctive look has been in high demand by Indian brides, informs sources from the fashion industry.

Donning gorgeous hand embroidered lehenga cholis with gota work, Deepika Padukone adorned magnificent neckpieces covering the neckline along with traditional pieces of body jewellery giving a distinctive look that has been topping high on trends this wedding season.

Teaming up the vintage look with minimal makeup and a red bindi high on the forehead is a hit amongst the newlyweds.

Sources from the fashion industry share, "There has been a huge demand of replicating Deepika's Padmavati look by women for their D-day. Brides are opting for the traditional gotta-patti attires along with ranihaars, chaandbalis, maang teekas, nose rings and haath phools covering the fingers of the hand."

"Wearing the bindi higher up on the forehead is another takeaway by the newlyweds from Deepika's Queen look. The edgy eyeliner is also a favourite with wedding make-up artists", adds the source.

One of Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone is known to set trends with every appearance. Be it for her onscreen characters or her appearances at events, the actress is looked up by many.

As Shaanti from Om Shaanti Om, Veronica from Cocktail or the charming Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or as the lovable Piku, Deepika strikes chords with the audience with every film outing.

Her latest blockbuster Padmaavat not only has set the cash registers buzzing by minting more than 300 crores at the ticket windows but has also amassed tremendous adoration from viewers. Not only has Deepika left a mark as the fierce and strong headed Padmavati, her onscreen look too has captivated women across.

