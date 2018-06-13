Deepika Padukone's residential complex catches fire, actress confirms she's safe

On Wednesday afternoon, Deepika Padukone's building complex, Beaumonde Towers caught a huge fire

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a major fire broke at Mumbai's Beaumonde Towers - the complex where Deepika Padukone owns an apartment. The fire broke on the 32nd floor and her staff had evacuated the apartment, reported indianexpress.com. The report further added that the actress wasn't in the building when the tragedy took place. She was shooting for an ad shoot in the city.

Deepika Padukone has tweeted about the unfortunate incident and informed about her well-being. She thanked everyone worried about her well-being and asked the people to thank and pray for the firemen, who are battling to curb the fire. "I am safe.Thank You, everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives (sic)."

At least 90 residents were evacuated safely after a fire broke out. According to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10 pm on the uppermost floors of the building. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out. More than a dozen fire-tenders have been deployed to fight the blaze.

The Prabhadevi apartment was bought jointly by Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone and resides on the 24th floor. It is registered on Deepika and her father's name.

