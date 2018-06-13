Mumbai: 90 evacuated from blazing Prabhadevi skyscraper

According to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10 pm on the uppermost floors of the building. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out

Fire at Prabhadevi

At least 90 residents were evacuated safely after a fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the Beaumonte Towers in Prabhadevi here on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10 pm on the uppermost floors of the building. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out.

More than a dozen fire-tenders have been deployed to fight the blaze.