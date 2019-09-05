Deepika Padukone's school teacher pens a heartfelt note for her

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 and carved her name in the industry within no time. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and a recipient of several awards. As a testimony of her success, Deepika's school teacher Dr Ashley William Joseph penned a heartfelt note for her and recalled some of the finest memories of her.

Writing a blog on Deepika's website, Joseph wrote, "A hard worker, simple soul and who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu. Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India's superstar.

Deepika or Deepu, as I call her, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album.

For those who don't know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me Directing was 'Fiddler on the Roof'- one of the most famous Broadway productions that was a big hit in Bangalore.

Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her.

Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the Dance team. A hard worker, simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepika. I am still trying to remember the day when she did not have a smile on her face.

Deepu, you have reached the stars, you have achieved it all, remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone, just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky. it is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today.

As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth, negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and utmost care, there is always that happiness in your destination.

As your beloved teacher, I will always be there for you, to lend support in whatever way you require.

For the little child in you, I would say- Happy Children’s day to you Deepu and God bless you for all that you do.

Much love

Dr. Ashley William Joseph



A screenshot from Deepika Padukone's website

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. It is being hailed as the most anticipated film of the upcoming year. It is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from Chhapaak, she will also share screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in '83. The movie traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya, and R. Badree. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's pregnancy rumor creates more ripples

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates