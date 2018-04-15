Deepika Singh gets impressed by these bunch of girls from a village in Haryana, here's why

TV actor Deepika Singh met a group of kabaddi players, and was surprised when the girls said that their aim is to make it to the national level

TV actor Deepika Singh recently travelled to husband Rohit Raj Goyal's village in Haryana. She met a group of kabaddi players, and was surprised when the girls said that their aim is to make it to the national level. "Their confidence and vision surprised me. The village doesn't have enough amenities, but the little girls are making the best of what they have," says Singh.

She took to Instagram, and posted a picture with the kids and said, "I’m so proud to have a picture with these Rajgarh village (Haryana) girls kabaddi gang. I’m so proud on you girls that being from such a small village, with no amenities you have courage to fulfill your dreams. You said you’re my fan but in reality I’m a fan of your attitude. Be like that . Live the way you live, destiny will find you."

