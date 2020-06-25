Deepika Singh's mother recovers from COVID-19, actress says, 'She's back home and safe'

A few days back, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news of her mother being tested Coronavirus positive. She shared a video where she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal for help.

She had written, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn's give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief." (sic)

Now, she has posted another picture on Instagram and stated her mother has recovered from COVID-19. She thanked all the people who supported her in this journey. However, she also wrote her grandmother is still in the hospital as she's yet to be tested negative. Have a look at her post right here:

The actress' parents reside in Arya Nagar of Delhi's Paharganj area, in a joint family set-up with 45 people. While her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus, her grandmother has breathing trouble.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress could not fly to Delhi from Mumbai because she has a small child, but her sister Anamika has flown to the Capital to be with their parents.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news