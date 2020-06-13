Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother tests COVID-positive; actress asks for help

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother has tested COVID-19 positive and the actress has called on the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. In a video shared on social media, Deepika Singh has spoken about how her mother, who is 59, is in Delhi and has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the video, Deepika Singh wrote, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. âªMy mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn's give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief (sic)."

Several of Deepika's friends from the television industry commented on the post with messages of concern and good wishes. Actress Monalisa wrote, "Ohh god!!! This is shocking... and I am very upset hearing this... Don't know what to say... how to react!!" while Jay Bhanushali commented, "She will be fine be strong" and actress Ashnoor Kaur said, "Wish her a speedy recovery. Stay strong."

Besides Instagram, Deepika Singh shared the same video on Twitter as well. Here's hoping she gets all the help she needs and her mother feels better soon!

