Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother tests COVID-positive; actress asks for help
Deepika Singh shared a video on social media calling on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for help.
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother has tested COVID-19 positive and the actress has called on the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. In a video shared on social media, Deepika Singh has spoken about how her mother, who is 59, is in Delhi and has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sharing the video, Deepika Singh wrote, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. âªMy mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn's give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief (sic)."
âªMy mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . plz contact my husband Rohit 9833649679 @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi ð
Several of Deepika's friends from the television industry commented on the post with messages of concern and good wishes. Actress Monalisa wrote, "Ohh god!!! This is shocking... and I am very upset hearing this... Don't know what to say... how to react!!" while Jay Bhanushali commented, "She will be fine be strong" and actress Ashnoor Kaur said, "Wish her a speedy recovery. Stay strong."
Besides Instagram, Deepika Singh shared the same video on Twitter as well. Here's hoping she gets all the help she needs and her mother feels better soon!
