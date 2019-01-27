Deepshikha Nagpal call it quits with husband Kaishav Arora

television

After reconcing post filing for divorce, television and film actor Deepshikha Nagpal has now separated with husband Kaishav Arora

Deepshikha Nagpal and Kaishav Arora. Picture Courtesy: [R] Instagram/deepshikha.nagpal/ [L] Twitter/@kaishav3

Television and film actor Deepshikha Nagpal's marriage has hit rock bottom! The actor had earlier filed for divorce with husband Kaishav Arora. Post this major step taken by them, the duo reconciled and were living together. However, due to apparent compatibility issues, Deepshikha and Kaishav have separated and gone their respective ways.

Deepshikha Nagpal, who entered the Hindi film industry with Shah Rukh Khan's film, Koyla confirmed with timesofindia.com about their separation. "Yes, it's true. We tried our best to stay together but things did not work out between us. We are not staying together. I don't want to get into details as to what went wrong. There's no market for your sorrows in this world so never advertise them. All I can say is that I have no complaints 'jisko jiske saath rehna hai reh sakta hai agar main kuch bolungi toh logon ko bura lag jaayega' (Whoever wants to stay with anyone, can stay. If I say anything, people will get offended) so I don't want to comment."

In 2016, Deepika had filed for divorce and had also lodged an FIR against Kaishav Arora alleging domestic abuse. Following which, the police gave her an NC (Non-Cognisable Offense) copy. Deepshikha married Kaishav in 2012, but differences cropped up soon after.

This is Deepshikha Nagpal's second marriage. She was earlier married to actor Jeet Upendra with whom she has two children.

On the professional front, she made her comeback with the television show, Main Bhi Ardhangini. The 42-year-old actor has worked in several television shows such as Shararat, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Son Pari. She was also seen in the eighth season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Deepshikha was evicted after 21 days of survival in the house.

