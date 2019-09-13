Dega Jaan song from The Family Man is out now!

Amazon Prime Video launches a special song and music video for their upcoming Amazon Original, The Family Man. The groovy single, 'Dega Jaan', is composed by Sachin-Jigar, performed by Shreya Ghoshal and popular rapper Mellow D. The video reflects the duality of the lead character's life - one as a family man and the other risking his life as an intelligence agent.

It features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, juxtaposing his life as a middle-class family man and his role as a spy by bringing to life his struggle of managing the two worlds. The video has a strong emotional message and the song gives the listeners a mix of Shreya's mesmerizing vocals with Mellow D's catchy rap. The music video will be hosted on Amazon Prime Video and the song will be first available on Amazon Prime Music for an ad-free music listening experience for a week before other music streaming services.

Speaking of the song, composer duo Sachin-Jigar said, "Our collaboration with Raj and DK goes back a long way. We have always made some of our best songs with them. In fact, this is our 25th song together! And yet again, we've done something new with Amazon Prime Video and The Family Man which is super exciting."

Shreya Ghoshal added, "I am very happy to be part of Sachin-Jigar and Raj & DK combination again and what makes it even more special this time for me is that we are coming together for their 25th song for Amazon Original – The Family Man."

Take a look at the song here:

Rapper Mellow D is confident the song will resonate with the audience. He said, "I have had an absolutely great experience working with Shreya and Sachin-Jigar. The upbeat rap summarizes the core concept of Amazon Original The Family Man and Srikant's double-life in the show. We are positive this will become a #worklifebalance anthem among our listeners."

A drama-thriller, Amazon Original The Family Man follows the journey of Srikant Tiwari, a man who tries to strike a balance between the responsibilities of his family while working for a highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. Directed by duo Raj & DK, The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, and Priyamani alongside Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary amongst others.

The Family Man is set to release on September 20 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates