Dehradun: Two teenagers drown in Yamuna

Representational picture

Dehradun: Two teenage boys were drowned in the river Yamuna near Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of students from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh went to Vikasnagar for picnic.

Anwar was taking a bath in the river when he suddenly started crying. Hearing him, two of his friends, Mohammad Hussain (17) and Zaffar Ali (13), jumped into the river to save him.

They ended up drowning near the Dakpathar barrage although some people saved Anwar (20). But he has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be critical.

The State Disaster Response Police (SDRF) officials on Sunday said they have started a search operation to find the bodies. "Rescue operation by SDRF personnel is continuing," police officer Mahesh Joshi said.

