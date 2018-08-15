Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal refuses to accept Ashutosh's resignation

national

Retweeting Ashutosh's tweet announcing he was quitting the AAP for personal reasons, Kejriwal said he cannot accept the resignation at least in this lifetime

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday refused to accept senior leader Ashutosh's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Retweeting Ashutosh's tweet announcing he was quitting the AAP for personal reasons, Kejriwal said he cannot accept the resignation at least in this lifetime. "How can we ever accept ur resignation? No, not in this lifetime," Kejriwal said.

How can we ever accept ur resignation?



à¤¨à¤¾, à¤Âà¤¸ à¤Âà¤¨à¤® à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¤à¥Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤ https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever