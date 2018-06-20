Search

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to go to Bengaluru for naturopathy treatment

Jun 20, 2018, 19:58 IST | IANS

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment for diabetes, party sources said

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to go to Bengaluru for naturopathy treatment
Arvind Kejriwal/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who ended his nine-day long sit-in at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's office on Tuesday, cancelled all his scheduled meetings on Wednesday as he was not feeling well. Kejriwal, a diabetic, was suffering from high sugar levels for the past few days.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment for diabetes, party sources said. He has been to Bengaluru for the naturopathy treatment earlier also. "His trip was already planned. He was to go to Bengaluru, but the unplanned sit-in came in between. So he will go now," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media.

Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal To Narendra Modi: Would Not Go To LG If Had Powers Like Sheila Dikshit

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Delhi: Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal during press conference

Tags

arvind kejriwalmanish sisodiaaam aadmi partydelhinational news