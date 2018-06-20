Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to go to Bengaluru for naturopathy treatment

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment for diabetes, party sources said

Arvind Kejriwal/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who ended his nine-day long sit-in at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's office on Tuesday, cancelled all his scheduled meetings on Wednesday as he was not feeling well. Kejriwal, a diabetic, was suffering from high sugar levels for the past few days.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment for diabetes, party sources said. He has been to Bengaluru for the naturopathy treatment earlier also. "His trip was already planned. He was to go to Bengaluru, but the unplanned sit-in came in between. So he will go now," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media.

Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal To Narendra Modi: Would Not Go To LG If Had Powers Like Sheila Dikshit

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates