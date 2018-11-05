Delhi Cong rues ex CM Sheila Dikshit being forgotten during Singature Bridge inaugural

national

He claimed the bridge that was delayed for many years could reach completion only because an honest government ruled Delhi

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress joined the AAP-BJP tussle over the credit for the Signature Bridge that was inaugurated Sunday, saying the Kejriwal government should have invited former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who was the "real architect" of the project, to the inaugural function. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken alleged the Kejriwal government has failed to launch a single project in its four-year rule and is just taking credit by finishing those started by erstwhile Congress governments in Delhi.

"@INCIndia conceptualised and built most of the iconic Signature Bridge. The AAP Govt, which first delayed the project, is now taking the credit. Kejriwal should've respectfully invited @SheilaDikshit as she was the real architect of this project (sic)," Maken said in a tweet. He said the AAP government like the Modi government was only giving final shape to projects launched by the Congress governments. "Kejriwal government like Modi government is giving final shape to projects launched by the Congress governments. It has failed to launch even a single project for schools, hospitals, flyovers, buses or a new phase of Delhi Metro," he told reporters.

They have done nothing but blamed others for not allowing them to work, he alleged. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today staged a protest at Signature Bridge for not being invited to the inaugural ceremony, claiming he had sped up the work by arranging funds for the bridge whose construction was in limbo, during the President's Rule in Delhi in 2014. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of threatening engineers and officers concerned with the Signature Bridge project with CBI raids to stop its construction. He claimed the bridge that was delayed for many years could reach completion only because an honest government ruled Delhi.

