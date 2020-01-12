Delhi cops identify WhatsApp group in Jan 5 JNU violence

New Delhi: Delhi police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) has identified the WhatsApp group named 'Unity Against Left' linked to the mob attack on JNU students and faculty. According to a senior Delhi police officer heading the investigation, they are not ruling out ABVP activists' involvement in the mob attack. The 60-member WhatsApp group, linked to the mob attack, was created just an hour before the violence took place in the varsity campus.

Further, police is also going to investigate the role of Rohit Singh, BA (French) first-year JNU student and Akshat Awasthi, also enrolled in the same course in the university, in the violence. Around 20 ABVP activists who were allegedly involved in the attack would be subjected to investigation by the police, said a source. Meanwhile, a video that surfaced on social media has Awasthi claiming that, on the day of the violence, lights of the campus were switched off by Delhi police personnel.

Earlier, the Delhi police crime branch had released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. They accused her of being involved in the violence. During a press conference held by DCP (Crime), Joy Tirkey, he flashed a photograph in which, Ghosh was seen leading the mob inside JNU campus. The police said that Ghosh led the mob that attacked Periyar Hostel inside the university.

'Country is in turmoil'

Sunil Gavaskar expressed confidence that India will overcome the current "turmoil" caused by nationwide students' protests. "The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the street when they should be in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets," were Gavaskar's remarks while delivering the 26th Annual Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture.

CWC passes resolution

The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution on economy, Kashmir, students agitation and Iran-US conflict. "A concerted attack on the Constitution, rampant unemployment and autocratic refusal to listen to the voice of student have led to protests," it said.

Didi meets PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to reconsider the enforcement of the CAA and explained her opposition to the new legislation, as well as to the proposed NPR and NRC. Briefing the media 15 minutes after the meeting, Banerjee said, "I spoke to him about our opposition to the CAA, NPR and NRC. There have been widespread protest against all these three. It was my responsibility to meet him."

