Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13

P Chidambaram outside the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar dismissed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate for one-day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram.

The court directed Tihar authorities to provide Chidambaram with medicines, a western toilet, security and a separate cell.

It also said the senior Congress leader may be allowed to have home-cooked food considering his medical condition.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter.

PC takes a dig at govt

Chidambaram took a jibe at the BJP government over the EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government. "Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

