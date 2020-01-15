Delhi Crime 2: Rasika Dugal reports to duty, again

Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime was widely appreciated as much for its powerful storytelling as for the mature performances by the principal cast led by Shefali Shah. Rasika Dugal, who portrayed the role of IPS probationer Neeti Singh, admits that the bar has been set high for the second season. According to reports, the next edition will see her character climb up the ranks to become an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

To do justice to her part in the police procedural, the actor reveals that she not only visited the police stations in Chandigarh but also spent a few days with one of the ACPs in the city.



Rasika Dugal

"Spending a day at the police station was like a reality check, a reminder that we live in a bubble. I spent considerable time observing the police officers at work," says Dugal, adding that she is nervous and excited in equal measure to slip into the role again. "It's like meeting an old friend — you know the basics, but there's still a lot of catching up to do."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates