Delhi ex-Lt Governor Banwari Lal Joshi passes away

Joshi died around 4.30 p.m. at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Delhi's former Lt Governor Banwari Lal Joshi died at a hospital here after undergoing treatment for cardiac and respiratory issues, said doctors on Friday. He was 81. Joshi died around 4.30 p.m. at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Former Lt Governor Banwari Lal Joshi passes away

"He (Joshi) was admitted to the hospital nearly 20 days ago for problems associated to respiratory and cardiac issues. He died of infection in the valves which led to septic shock," said an AIIMS doctor, unwilling to be named.

Born on March 27, 1936, Joshi served as the Governor of many states, including Uttar Pradesh from 2009 to June 2014, Meghalaya in 2007 and Uttarakhand from October 2007 to July 2009. He was Lt Governor of Delhi from 2004 to 2007.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go