Delhi: Fire breaks out at SBI building on Sansad Marg

national

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident

Representational image

A fire broke out at State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg on Wednesday.



A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was brought under control by 8.30 am.



No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Yesterday a fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area. Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Delhi: Fire broke out in SBI building on Sansad Marg, today. Total 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control by 8.30 am. — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

In a similar incident, three people of which two were women were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the New Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 9 am at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area, according to fire officials.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies