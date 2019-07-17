Search

Delhi: Fire breaks out at SBI building on Sansad Marg

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 09:27 IST | mid-day online desk

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident

Delhi: Fire breaks out at SBI building on Sansad Marg
Representational image

A fire broke out at State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg on Wednesday.

A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was brought under control by 8.30 am.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Yesterday a fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area. Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

In a similar incident, three people of which two were women were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the New Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 9 am at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area, according to fire officials.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

delhinational news

6 dead, 11 injured after fire breaks out in under construction building

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK