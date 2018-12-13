Delhi government to construct bridges on Najafgarh drain

national

At an estimated cost of Rs 40.52 crore, the four-lane bridges will be built on the existing single-lane Dhoolsiras Bridge and the Badusarai Bridge on the Najafgarh drain

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi government's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) on Wednesday gave a nod to a number of projects related to the development of streets and roads including construction of two four-lane bridges on west Delhi's Najafgarh drain.

"The construction of the four-lane reinforced cement concrete (RCC) bridges on the Najafgarh drain will provide hassle-free and easy access to the areas of Najafgarh with that of other side villages," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who chaired the 5th EFC meeting, said.

At an estimated cost of Rs 40.52 crore, the four-lane bridges will be built on the existing single-lane Dhoolsiras Bridge and the Badusarai Bridge on the Najafgarh drain.

"Areas such as Najafgarh's Badusarai, Shikarpur, Gummanhera, Daurala, Dhansa, Jhuljhuli, Bahadurgarh and Nirmal Dham, and villages adjacent to Dwarka and other villages of Haryana...will benefit the most with the construction of these bridges," a Delhi government statement said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain said that the construction of these two bridges would be completed within the next 12 months.

The EFC also approved the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV surveillance system at Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prison complexes at a cost of Rs 119.69 crore.

"The surveillance system will provide maximum coverage in the internal areas of the prison complex. Under the project, we will install 5,629 cameras with high-security technical features including comprehensive maintenance for 5 years at all the three prison complexes," Jain said.

The Public Works Department will also work on the beautification of streets of Delhi which will cover around 30 kilometres of Delhi roads.

"We are streetscaping in order to develop Delhi roads as per Unified Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) norms. We will pay special attention to footpaths so that people could walk comfortably and we will also ensure that the handicapped are able to access the footpaths," Jain said.

Streetscaping and beautification will include: road connecting Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel road, Road No. 41 and 41-A from Wazirpur Depot crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station, Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction, and Road No. 75A and 75B in Laxmi Nagar, among others.

"Under the streetscaping project, we have made provisions for the dismantling of the existing footpaths, construction of RCC drain, construction of cycle track, ramps, parking and other road engineering improvements, electrical lighting, horticulture and irrigation facilities," Jain said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates