Delhi, Haryana likely to receive heavy rainfall today

Delhi and Haryana and other parts of Punjab are expected to receive heavy rainfall today

Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital will hover around 27 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius, respectively, with the skies remaining cloudy.

Rainfall in the region will bring respite to locals, who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days, with temperatures in Delhi and surrounding regions constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

"The seasonal trough across the northern plains is very likely to remain active during the coming 3-4 days. Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over the southern districts of Uttar Pradesh and northern districts of Madhya Pradesh on 9 and 10 July," it added.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and west central the Arabian Sea and Karnataka coasts, the forecaster said while advising fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places over West Bengal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar.

